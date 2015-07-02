Charla en el Workshop on Physics and Information

Acá les dejo el título y resumen de la charla:
Consequences of the Physical CTT over experimental setups in quantum physics
We study the limitations that the physical Church-Turing thesis imposes when performing experimental verifications of quantum theory. First, we show that different preparations of the (theoretically) same proper mixed state are distinguishable if computable. Then, we show that using independent PRNGs to choose the inputs for a Bell tests is not enough to observe a proper Bell inequality violation. That is, we give a local model that reproduces any correlations arising from a Bell scenario in which the measurement choices were made following algorithms.
Y estas son las diapositivas: